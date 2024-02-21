Metro
Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post on his verified X handle on Wednesday.
He said the suspects – Bolajoko Haruna and Adamaka Chinyere – were arrested for allegedly abducting a female student in the Ikotun area of the state.
He added that the victim had been reunited with her family.
Hundeyin said: “Ikotun Police Division received information from some community members about the presence of strange people moving around their neighborhood suspiciously.
“The police moved in discreetly, quick enough to rescue a secondary school student they had tricked into their car and abducted.
“Their tinted Toyota Camry car has also been impounded.”
“The suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.”
