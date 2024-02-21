Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post on his verified X handle on Wednesday.

He said the suspects – Bolajoko Haruna and Adamaka Chinyere – were arrested for allegedly abducting a female student in the Ikotun area of the state.

He added that the victim had been reunited with her family.

Hundeyin said: “Ikotun Police Division received information from some community members about the presence of strange people moving around their neighborhood suspiciously.

“The police moved in discreetly, quick enough to rescue a secondary school student they had tricked into their car and abducted.

“Their tinted Toyota Camry car has also been impounded.”

“The suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now