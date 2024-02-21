One dead, 15 rescued in Lagos boat mishap

At least one person died when a passenger ferry collided with a submerged shoreline concrete in Lagos State on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mrs. Wuraola Alake, who confirmed the news in a statement, said 15 passengers were rescued by emergency responders.

She said the accident occurred around Power Line Corridor on the Lekki- Ikoyi Link Bridge at about 7:00 p.m., when an Ibeshe-bound passenger ferry named T-Ben collided with the submerged shoreline concrete.

“15 out of the 17 passengers said to be on board this boat have been rescued, with one casualty confirmed.

“Rescue effort is ongoing as at the time of issuing this statement.

“Officers from the Search and Rescue Unit of the Lagos State Waterways Authority and other volunteers are still at the location carrying out further rescue operations.

“Officers from the Marine Unit of the Nigeria Police Force and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were at the LASWA office to hand over the recovered female corpse to Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit,” the spokesperson stated.

