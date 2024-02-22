Police release Labour Party chairman, Abure, on bail

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has been released on bail by the police.

Abure was arrested on Wednesday in Benin, the Edo State capital by police operatives of Zone 5 headquarters.

He was arrested due to a petition forwarded to the zone from the office of the Inspector General of Police in Abuja.

The LP National Chairman was release around 2am this morning.

Abure, while addressing his supporters, after his release said the struggle to liberate the people does not come easy, adding that his persecution, meant to destabilize the party, started after the general election in 2023.

He noted that LP State Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi, and the state youth leader were still being held and would likely be released later today.

Abure said: “Let me appreciate all of you for the solidarity, for the support and your commitment. No struggle to liberate the country comes easy. In many countries of the world where freedom fighters have fought for the emancipation of the people, freedom fighters suffer injustice, suffer prosecution and it is what is happening to me and my other colleagues since after the general election.

READ ALSO: ‘He was arrested for attempted murder,’ Police confirms Abure’s arrest

“After the general election, they have been trying to instigate crises in the party. They try to bring false accusations against us. They talked about forgery against us at a time when it didn’t work. They came with embezzlement.

“Any person that is aggrieved in the party, they go and instigate them to write a petition against us. The irony is that the police even act on those, and at the end of the day, they discover that those things are false.

“Yesterday, we were making arrangements for the Edo State primaries and of course, the police swooped on us and arrested us over what I will not want to discuss now because the investigation is still going on and therefore we would not want to preempt them.

“But I must state clearly that following several interventions, they have graciously released me on bail except for the Edo State Chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi and the youth leader. They (police) have also promised that by the early hours of Thursday, they will release them. We are hoping that they will fulfil their promise and release them.

“Whatever is happening to me will not discourage me from the struggle. We must continue to pursue the cause of the people. We must continue to fight for our people until we liberate them. I have said it, and I will say it again, it is not capturing power that matters. It is what you do with power.

“Today, APC is in power. Life has become more unbearable for the people. Today, the dollar is exchanging for almost N2,000. Fuel today is sold for N700 per litre. There is even scarcity now, and the price is likely going to increase.

“Inflation, even though it is double digit, it is now above 31 per cent, unemployment has increased, and a bag of rice today is sold for N120,000, and the minimum wage is N30,000. You can see the paradox. You can see the irony and Nigerians are in for a difficult time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now