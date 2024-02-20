LP Crisis: Again, state chairmen demand Abure’s resignation

The crisis rocking the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has continued to escalate as chairpersons of the party from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have once again, called for the resignation of its embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The call is over allegations of misappropriation of funds and other legal issues they say could hurt the party in future elections.

The state party chairmen had, last week, made the same call following allegations of misappropriation of funds levelled at Abure by the National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, as well as other sundry allegations.

The Chairmen led by the Plateau State chapter Chairman, Solomon Ndem, who spoke with journalists after a meeting of the state chairmen in Bauchi on Monday, called upon the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, to compel Abure to resign.

While addressing journalists after the meeting, Ndem said the chairmen also called for an impartial investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of campaign funds levelled against Abure by the suspended Opara, who had accused the National Chairman of misappropriating N3.5 billion generated from the sales of nomination forms and other activities ahead of the 2023 general election.

However, despite Abure’s denial of the allegations, the state chairpersons are insisting that he must step aside for investigations to be carried out.

“We stand before you with a profound appreciation for the responsiveness of HE Peter G. Obi, a stalwart in our party, for his swift action in response to the call for the external auditing of the LP accounts,” Ndem said while addressing the newsmen.

“This gesture underscores his unwavering commitment to transparency and the principles of the New Nigeria project.

“However, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where we must address certain internal matters for the sake of our party’s integrity in the spirit of openness and accountability as elected chairmen of the Labour Party in Nigeria, we wish to address certain concerns that have come to our attention.

“We are appealing to His Excellency, Peter G. Obi, Senator Ahmed Datti, and other distinguished personalities within the party to join us in requesting Barrister Julius Abure to step aside.

“It is imperative for the party and the people of Edo to consider this matter seriously as the actions of one individual should not jeorpadise the efforts of our candidate and the aspirations of our voters in Edo state,” he added.

