‘He was arrested for attempted murder,’ Police confirms Abure’s arrest

The police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Abure was arrested by police in Edo State on Wednesday morning, just 48 hours before the LP governorship primary in the state.

There were insinuations that the embattled chairman’s arrest was in connection with the alleged misappropriation of N3.5 billion realized by the party before the 2023 general election.

However, the spokesman for Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, told journalists that Abure was arrested in Benin City for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offences.

He said the LP chairman was arrested alongside four others following a petition against them.

Momoh was however silent on the petitioner.

The spokesman said: “I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

“There are video clips, recordings of the petitioner being assaulted, being beaten when he came home last year to conduct ward matters.

“It is a case of attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and other related offences.

“They were also in possession of firearms; a short gun and three rounds of ammunition.

“Investigation is ongoing. They were just arrested today. More details will be provided later.”

