Gowon to Nigerians: Give Tinubu more time to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

A former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), on Wednesday urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu’s administration more time to resolve the country’s various challenges.

Gowon, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja, said it was too early in the life of the administration to begin to resolve all inherited crises in different sectors.

He said: “Well, I was telling him that no Nigerian leader that got there and will not have all the reports of what is being said about him.

“But certainly, there’s no doubt from what one hears and what one sees on the various media. I think the government is trying its best to deal with the various problems of the country.

“Don’t you worry, you will get criticised but people who get there know better than you know.

“I think all that one can say is that Nigerians, we have got to give the president time to get things really done. And it is too early to say absolute result, perfect result will be achieved now.”

The former Nigerian leader revealed that challenges facing the West African sub-region were also discussed at the meeting.

“Being the surviving leader, or founding fathers of the ECOWAS, I think we had to discuss some of his plans in order to see what can be done to bring the matter under control,” he added.

Gowon equally debunked claims that he refused to attend an event organised by ECOWAS.

