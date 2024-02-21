Senate confirms Kelechi Ohiri as NHIA boss

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Kelechi Ohiri as the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) presented by its chairman, Banigo Ipalibo, at the plenary in Abuja.

In her presentation, Ipalibo recalled that the Senate considered President Bola Tinubu’s request for the confirmation of Ohiri’s nomination on February 14.

She said the committee carefully scrutinised the nominee’s Curriculum Vitae and ascertained that he was qualified for the job.

“The nominee is well experienced and adequately exposed at the top international and domestic levels and has the capacity to function as the director-general of the NHIA,” she added.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urged Ohiri to continue to apply his wisdom and expertise on the job to move the nation forward.

