Senate confirms Zaccheus Adedeji as FIRS chairman

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Zack Adedeji as the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He was confirmed after the screening exercise held on Tuesday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu nominated Adedeji as the FIRS chairman on September 15.

In his address to the lawmakers, the new FIRS chairman said he would improve the agency’s data mining capacity to make appropriate tax decisions.

He also promised to look into the Federal Government’s tax credit scheme which grants some companies tax holidays in exchange for the provision of infrastructure.

Adedeji blamed revenue leakages on a lack of data on the finances of local and foreign companies operating in the country.

