Tinubu ‘pushes out’ Nami, appoints Adedeji as new chairman at FIRS

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Zacch Adedeji as the new acting executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said his principal also directed the current FIRS chairman, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave.

The directive, according to him, was in line with Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243.

He added that Adedeji’s appointment took immediate effect.

President Tinubu in July appointed Adedeji as the special adviser on revenue.

He had previously served as the commissioner for finance in Oyo State.

The statement read: “Hon. Zacch Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served the nation as the special adviser to the president on revenue.”

