Bandits kill four, abduct 18 in Sokoto village

Bandits on Thursday killed four persons at the Giyawa village in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Rufai, who confirmed the news to journalists in Sokoto, said the hoodlums also abducted 18 persons in the attack.

He said: “Alongside their captives, the attackers also made off with valuable livestock and other possessions, leaving devastation in their wake.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill seven, abduct 5 in Sokoto communities

“However, seven of the abducted individuals managed to escape from their captors and bravely returned to their community.”

He added that the operatives are on the criminals’ trail.

“We are dedicated to restoring normalcy to Giyawa village and its environs, sparing no effort to bring those responsible to justice and provide the shattered community with the security and peace it so needs,” the spokesman stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now