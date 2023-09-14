Tinubu appoints Ukraine-trained Yakubu as pioneer head of social investment agency

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday appointed Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration created the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in 2015 to ensure the equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, and women in the country.

The former president signed a bill establishing the NSIPA on May 22 to give the agency a legal framework.

The agency is expected to manage social investment programme in the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Anjuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement in Abuja.

The appointment, according to him, is subject to Senate confirmation.

The statement read: “Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu is a recipient of a Master’s degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years worth of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

“President Tinubu expects the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA, in his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

The programmes under the NSIPA include:

– N-Power programme — an initiative aimed at building the skills of youth and promoting entrepreneurship.

– Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) — an intervention to address the challenges of access to credit facilities and to provide soft loans to Nigerians through the trader moni, market moni and farmer moni initiatives.

– National Home-grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) — an initiative to provide one nutritious meal a day to public primary school pupils to increase school enrolment, reducing the incidence of malnutrition.

– Conditional cash transfer (CCT) programme — an initiative to provide cash transfers to vulnerable households as grants.”

