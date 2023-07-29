Troops reportedly arrest suspected bandit leader, followers in Sokoto

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have reportedly arrested a bandit leader identified as Jabi Ruwa and his foot soldiers in Dambala village of Sokoto State.

A military source told journalists on Saturday that the terrorists were arrested during clearance operation on the identified bandits’ hideouts in the state.

He said similar operations took place in Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara States as part of ongoing efforts to rid the North-West of banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes.

The source added that troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gwadabawa and Troops of Raka in Sokoto carried out the raids in conjunction with local vigilante groups.

The terrorists, according to him, are helping the military with useful information on the group’s activities in the region.

However, the Defence Headquarters has not confirmed the claim.

