Bandits kill two, abduct 13 in Sokoto community

Two persons were on Tuesday, killed and 13 others abducted in the Mamman Suka community of Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto State, the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Aminu Aya, confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Aya said he got reports of bandits invading and attacking members of the community by opening fire on them in a bid to abduct residents and rustle their livestock.

The Council Chairman said the community had suffered similar attacks in the past where bandits kidnapped some residents and also stole their animals and foodstuff.

“From information at my disposal, the bandits who operated freely for several hours, killed two people and abducted 11 females and two males,” Aya said.

“They also rustled some livestock and went away with valuables including mobile phones and money. All these happened without any intervention nor support from the security agents.

“I also appeal to the army and other security agencies to make efforts to rescue the victims taken away by the attackers,” he said.

