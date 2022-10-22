News
Danjuma renews call for self-defence against bandits
A former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, on Saturday, renewed his call for Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits wreaking havoc in many parts of the country.
Danjuma made the call at the official presentation of the Staff of Office to the new Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ali, in Wukari, Taraba State.
Ali was appointed the new Aku Uka by the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, in 2021.
This followed the death of Dr. Shekarau Angyu, who ruled the town for 45 years.
The retired army officer had in 2017 charged Nigerians to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the terrorists.
The call attracted backlash in the country at the time.
At Saturday’s event, Danjuma stressed that his earlier call on Nigerians to defend their land against armed foreign bandits was taken for granted and the result was clear for everyone to see.
READ ALSO: Army probes Danjuma’s allegation that soldiers aid herdsmen to kill Nigerians
He said: “My appeal to you the new Aku Uka is for you to unite us to be able to effectively defend ourselves against the enemies of the country.
“In 2017 when I called on the people to defend themselves, a kangaroo commission of inquiry was set up to investigate and they said I was lying because there was no evidence.
“Today in the country, there is evidence everywhere; the foreign bandits are killing and taking over lands in all the places.
“I will not give you arms, you have to find out how the bandits got and find yours too.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...