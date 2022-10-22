Danjuma renews call for self-defence against bandits

A former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, on Saturday, renewed his call for Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits wreaking havoc in many parts of the country.

Danjuma made the call at the official presentation of the Staff of Office to the new Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ali, in Wukari, Taraba State.

Ali was appointed the new Aku Uka by the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, in 2021.

This followed the death of Dr. Shekarau Angyu, who ruled the town for 45 years.

The retired army officer had in 2017 charged Nigerians to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the terrorists.

The call attracted backlash in the country at the time.

At Saturday’s event, Danjuma stressed that his earlier call on Nigerians to defend their land against armed foreign bandits was taken for granted and the result was clear for everyone to see.

He said: “My appeal to you the new Aku Uka is for you to unite us to be able to effectively defend ourselves against the enemies of the country.

“In 2017 when I called on the people to defend themselves, a kangaroo commission of inquiry was set up to investigate and they said I was lying because there was no evidence.

“Today in the country, there is evidence everywhere; the foreign bandits are killing and taking over lands in all the places.

“I will not give you arms, you have to find out how the bandits got and find yours too.”

