News
Police rescues 27 kidnapped persons in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 27 kidnapped victims in the state.
The victims were abducted by gunmen in Aikawa, Gwashi, Tungar Rogo, and Anka villages and whisked to forests in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of the state a few days ago.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Gusau, said the operation followed reports on the invasion of some villages in the two local government areas by suspected bandits.
Police arrests APC chieftain with 367 voter cards in Kano
The spokesman said: “When the reports got to the command, the Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, deployed additional police tactical operatives to reinforce DPOs of Anka/Bukkuyum and vigilantes in the efforts to rescue the victims.
“Luckily, a well-coordinated search and rescue operation was carried out with the full support and partnership of the two sole administrators of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.”
