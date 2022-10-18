Bandits kill two, abduct 7 in Niger community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday killed two people and abducted seven others in Gulu village, Lapai local government area of Niger State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

He added that the two victims were shot dead by the bandits at Gulu General Hospital quarters in the area.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s bandits abducted 3,420, demanded N6.5bn ransom in one year – Report

According to him, a medical doctor was among the people abducted from the quarters.

“The gunmen later abandoned a female victim with her two-year-old baby,” Abiodun stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now