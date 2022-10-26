Win Cars And Lots of Great Prizes With iLOT BET During QATAR “22

iLOT BET is a professional online sports betting and lottery company. The company is licensed at the Federal Level and has licenses for both sports betting and lottery in Nigeria. For this incoming FIFA World Cup 2022, iLOT BET is bringing some of these opportunities right to their customers. iLOT is giving out (3) Three Brand New Toyota 2022 Cars, 23 iPhones, a Five Million Naira prize pool, a Three Million Naira prize pool, a Two Million Naira prize pool to be shared amongst winners, and over 20 million naira in Bonuses and Coupons.

The following are the rules you need to follow to win the prizes;

Log on to the iLOTBET website or the mobile App, the promotions are tagged “Qatar 2022-Cars+iPhones” and “Champion – Toyota Car”. Click on these promotions and predict your way into great winnings.

Predict who will win the tournament from the start of the tournament. This is, from the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2022 starting on the 20th of November, the bettor has to predict a country that will emerge as the winner of the tournament to win the first car. For this, freely predict your own FIFA World Cup Bracket and save the result from October 20th to November 18th, 2022.

The winners of each round of prediction have the opportunity to share a prize pool. For Round of 16, all winners share a N5,000,000 prize pool. For Top 8 Teams, all winners share out of a N3,000,000 prize pool. For Top 4 Countries, all correct predictions share out of a N2,000,000 prize pool.

During the Group Stage, which runs from November 20th to December 2nd, players are eligible to win a brand new car in a lucky raffle draw. From the Knockout Stage starting from the 3rd of December to 18th of December, another lucky draw will be conducted for a third car winner!

The iPhone giveaway is for lucky players who are online on each match day as the first goal of the match is scored. Treasure boxes will appear to the players and several gifts and coupons will be won daily, including an iPhone.

Begin making your predictions on iLOT BET and stand a chance to win these prizes and lots more during this incoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

