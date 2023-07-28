Metro
Police arrests ex-banker for alleged N14.9m fraud in Edo
Police operatives in Edo have arrested a former banker, Gift Igbinosun, for alleged N14.9 million fraud in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Benin City, said the suspects defrauded two men – John Onuora Nnamdi and Mr. Obasogie Osagieduwa, under the guise of helping them to get the new naira notes.
He added that the suspect was sacked by Keystone Bank two years ago.
The spokesman revealed that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the command’s Intelligence Bureau following reports of alleged impersonation, conspiracy, Advance Fee fraud, fraudulent conversion, and stealing by the victims.
Nwabuzor said: “The suspect paraded herself as a staff of Keystone Bank and fraudulently obtained N7.35 million from Mr. John Onuora Nnamdi.
READ ASLO: Police arrest two kidnappers after collecting N5m ransom in Edo
“Also, the suspect paraded herself as staff of the same bank and fraudulently obtained N7.6 million from Mr. Obasogie Osagieduwa.
“They gave her the money with the hope that as she is collecting the money, she would replace them with new notes, not knowing that she was no longer working with the bank.
“The suspect committed the act under the pretext of giving them new naira notes of the same amount in return.
“The investigations had been concluded and the suspect will be charged to court.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...