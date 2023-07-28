Police arrests ex-banker for alleged N14.9m fraud in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have arrested a former banker, Gift Igbinosun, for alleged N14.9 million fraud in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Benin City, said the suspects defrauded two men – John Onuora Nnamdi and Mr. Obasogie Osagieduwa, under the guise of helping them to get the new naira notes.

He added that the suspect was sacked by Keystone Bank two years ago.

The spokesman revealed that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the command’s Intelligence Bureau following reports of alleged impersonation, conspiracy, Advance Fee fraud, fraudulent conversion, and stealing by the victims.

Nwabuzor said: “The suspect paraded herself as a staff of Keystone Bank and fraudulently obtained N7.35 million from Mr. John Onuora Nnamdi.

“Also, the suspect paraded herself as staff of the same bank and fraudulently obtained N7.6 million from Mr. Obasogie Osagieduwa.

“They gave her the money with the hope that as she is collecting the money, she would replace them with new notes, not knowing that she was no longer working with the bank.

“The suspect committed the act under the pretext of giving them new naira notes of the same amount in return.

“The investigations had been concluded and the suspect will be charged to court.”

