Police arrest two kidnappers after collecting N5m ransom in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested two suspected kidnappers over the abduction of 31-year-old Albert Igbinomwanhia in Benin, the state capital.

The state’s command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, during the parade of the two suspects, identified as Joel Emazor, 31, and Philip Roberts, 30, noted that they were arrested, on March 30, by the command’s Intelligence Rapid Response Squad while acting on credible intelligence.

Nwabuzor said: “On March 6, the suspects and two others, Ossai and Eguavon, whose surnames are unknown, kidnapped one Albert Igbinomwanhia from Igbinedion Avenue, G.R.A., Benin City to Agbor Road Bye-Pass axis near Okhuahe River in a Lexus Jeep RX 330 with registration number RBC 18 DC and held him hostage inside a pit for five days.

READ ALSO: Edo police place N5m bounty on suspect over alleged cyberbullying

“The kidnappers demanded N14 million ransom from his family members and the victim was released to his family after they paid N5.1 million.

“After collecting the ransom and releasing their victim, the suspects kept calling the victim and his parent that the N14 million must be completed or they will still kidnap the victim another time, which made the parent to petition the Commissioner of Police.

“The suspects were arrested at their hideout and they have made statements and confessed to the crime. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects who are at large”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now