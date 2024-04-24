Babcock University reacts to killing of lecturer, says killers will be arrested

The management of Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, in Ogun State, yesterday stated that security agencies are investigating the killing of Prof. Yinka Olomojobi, and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

According to reports, Olomojobi, a professor of Human Rights and Gender Law in the university was shot dead last Friday night, around 9pm, along the Iperu-Sagamu Road, about eight kilometres from the Ilisan-Remo campus, and about three kilometres from the Iperu campus of Babcock University.

The gunmen said to be about eight in number, dressed in black, shot Olomojobi for allegedly resisting being abducted by the hoodlums.

The kidnappers, according to a statement from the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, reportedly abducted one Dare and another unidentified person.

Odutola said that the police had picked up one Awada Ishaya from Plateau State as a prime suspect in the dastardly act.

However, the Director of Communication and Marketing of the institution, Dr Joshua Suleiman, while speaking to newsmen yesterday said security agencies are already on the trail of the killers.

Suleiman said: “The University has officially notified the family of the deceased of the ugly incident. Security agencies are on top of the matter. Our security people are also assisting and helping in the investigation. We are sure that the killers will be brought to book soon.

“As for the burial arrangement, that is left for the family to decide but the university will not shirk in doing the needful in such a situation. We are assuring our students, parents, workers, lecturers and well-wishers that Babcock University is a safe and conducive place to study and work and we are up to the effective discharge of our responsibilities.”

