‘Kidnappers are cowardly terrorists’, Tinubu insists

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that kidnappers who carry out abductions of innocent Nigerian citizens are “cowardly terrorists” who must be treated the same way as insurgents are being treated.

Tinubu who condemned what he called the reprehensible acts perpetrated by kidnappers across the country, declared that individuals involved in such despicable crimes must be treated as terrorists.

Tinubu also noted that those who resort to kidnapping children are cowards incapable of confronting the might of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The president who made the declaration at a Ramadan dinner with members of the Federal Judiciary led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, in Abuja on Tuesday, emphasized his administration’s resolve to defeat banditry and all forms of criminal activities in the country.

”We must treat kidnappers as terrorists. They are cowardly. They have been degraded. They look for soft targets. They go to schools and kidnap children and cause disaffection,” the President told the gathering which had two former CJNs, Mahmud Mohammed and Walter Onnoghen, in attendance.

“We must treat them equally as terrorists in order to get rid of them, and I promise you we will get rid of them.”

In his response, Ariwoola commended Tinubu for the honour of hosting judicial officers to a Ramadan dinner, his commitment to judicial reforms, and for improving the welfare of judicial officers in the country.

“May the Lord continue to bless you and your administration. Let your ship land and berth beautifully. We shall continue to pray for your administration because there are many good things in the pipeline for Nigerians,” he prayed.

