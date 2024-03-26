Tinubu appoints new coordinator for counter-terrorism centre

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Major-Gen. Adamu Laka as the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He replaces Rear Admiral Musa (retd) who was appointed the centre’s pioneer coordinator by former President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2022.

READ ALSO: Tinubu applauds rescue of Kaduna pupils, promises safe, secure schools

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new coordinator had previously served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now