News
EFCC recovers stolen N7.8m for Benue firm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N7.8 million belonging to the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).
The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi.
Asemakaha said the commission recovered the money from past officers of the company who engaged in corrupt practices.
He added that a draft cheque of the money was handed over to company, adding that more recoveries were still being expected.
READ ALSO: EFCC re-arraigns former Benue Gov, Suswan, after 8 years
The MD said: “The recovery was a positive step in strengthening the integrity of the company and promoting a culture of accountability under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia.
“The EFCC’s prompt action not only showcases the dedication and professionalism of the commission but also underscores their commitment to upholding justice and combating financial crimes.
“This successful recovery underscores the importance of robust investigative procedures and the commitment to upholding integrity in financial transactions.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...