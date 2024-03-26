EFCC recovers stolen N7.8m for Benue firm

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N7.8 million belonging to the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).

The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Asemakaha said the commission recovered the money from past officers of the company who engaged in corrupt practices.

He added that a draft cheque of the money was handed over to company, adding that more recoveries were still being expected.

The MD said: “The recovery was a positive step in strengthening the integrity of the company and promoting a culture of accountability under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“The EFCC’s prompt action not only showcases the dedication and professionalism of the commission but also underscores their commitment to upholding justice and combating financial crimes.

“This successful recovery underscores the importance of robust investigative procedures and the commitment to upholding integrity in financial transactions.”

