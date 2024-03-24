Tinubu applauds rescue of Kaduna pupils, promises safe, secure schools

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Nigerian military for successfully rescuing the schoolchildren who were abducted by bandits from their schools in Kaduna State on March 7.

The President who expressed his delight in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale,

assured Nigerians that his administration would ensure that schools become safer and secure for teaching and learning.

In the statement titled “President Tinubu welcomes release of Kuriga school children, says schools must be made safe and secure for learning,” the president emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

“President Bola Tinubu welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security,” it reads.

“The President commends the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

“President Tinubu also welcomes the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

“The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.”

The bandits had, on March 7, invaded the Local Government Education Authority Teachers Primary School and Government Secondary School, both in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the Kaduna, where they kidnapped 287 pupils and teachers.

Early last week, the bandits made a demand of N1 billion ransom to free the hostages with a March 27th ultimatum for the money to be paid or they would be killed.

However, on Sunday morning, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, in a statement, announced that the captives have released without mentioning if any ransom had exchanged hands.

