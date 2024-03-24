Group demands arrest, prosecution of Sheikh Gumi over insecurity

A group under the aegies of World Institute for Peace (WIfP) has demanded the arrest and prosecution controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his repeated comments and stance on insecurity in the country.

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said it had become imperative for security agencies to question Gumi to determine the extent of his involvement in the insecurity ravaging the country, especially the northern region.

The WIfP’s statement which was endorsed by its Chairman, Lamina Kamiludeen, during meeting held in Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday, said it was worried by Gumi’s incessant outbursts against the Nigerian military and other security agents whenever they took action against bandits and terrorists.

“At different times in the past, Sheikh Gumi has made controversial remarks about military campaigns against insurgence and banditry in the north,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:Sheikh Gumi renews call for dialogue with bandits, offers self as negotiator

“While speaking at a forum last week on the topic ‘when will there be an end to Nigeria’s recurring abductions?’ via X space, Gumi was quoted as saying “To them (military) they are fighting a war. Honestly, the military has been very hard on them, the Air Force is killing their families,” Kamiludeen said.

He further wondered if Gumi was above the law that he cannot be called in for questioning over alleged inflammatory statements he has been making which not only undermine the efforts of security forces but would also embolden perpetrators of crimes to continue creating security challenges across the country.

“His continuous criticism and condemnation of the efforts of the security forces send signals that Gumi may be among the sponsors of the insecurity in Nigeria.

“Nigerian security agents must take immediate action to question Sheik Gumi regarding his involvement in the ongoing insecurity in the country.

“His actions constitute a threat to national security and must be addressed with urgency. Or is Gumi above the law? Action must the taken to prove that no one is above the law of the land,” the group emphasized.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now