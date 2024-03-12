Sheikh Gumi renews call for dialogue with bandits, offers self as negotiator

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has renewed his clarion call for the federal government to go into negotiations with Fulani bandits in a bid to secure the release of abducted Nigerians.

Gumi who spent considerable time and energy during the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari trying to convince the government to dialogue with the bandits, said in a statement on Monday that he was willing to facilitate comprehensive discussions between the federal government and the bandits.

In the statement, Sheikh Gumi told President Bola Tinubu not to repeat the mistake made by Buhari who refused to open a channel of dialogue with bandits.

He also frowned at the refusal of the Kaduna State government to negotiate with bandits who abducted over 200 school children from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in Chikun Local Government Area, saying it was a wrong step to take.

“The government’s stand of no negotiation with the bandits is an unfortunate position. My advice is that the government should dialogue with the bandits not only for these Kuriga school children abduction but all the cases,” Sheikh Gumi said.

“Also, the government should use the same approach it used in releasing passengers that were abducted on Abuja–Kaduna train in 2022 to release the Kuriga school children and others.

“I am ready to lead a holistic dialogue between the government and bandits. It is a religious duty for me to do so for peace.

“I hope the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will listen by dialoguing with the bandits because the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to do so,” he added.

