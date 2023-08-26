Sheikh Gumi cries out, says Tinubu’s policies will destroy Nigeria

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has called on President Bola Tinubu to revise some of his early policies so as not to destroy Nigeria.

Gumi who gave the warning in a special message to the President on Saturday, stated that if the tough policies being implemented by the Tinubu administration were not reversed, they may destroy not only Nigeria but the government as well.

In the message contained in a video clip posted on his official Facebook page, Gumi urged Tinubu to consult experts before implementing certain policies, and should not depend on those he described as sycophants.

“President Tinubu, you have to revise your policies; if not they are going to destroy the nation and they are also going to destroy your government,” Gumi said in the 22-second video.

“Your political and economic policies, you have to review them. You have to ask people who know better and don’t depend on these sycophants,” the Islamic scholar said.

