Sokoto tribunal reserves ruling in petition challenging Gov Aliyu’s election

The Sokoto State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday reserved judgment in the petition challenging Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sa’idu Umar, is challenging the governor’s victory in the election over alleged fraud in the exercise.

He also alleged that Aliyu was not qualified to participate in the election.

The petitioner’s lead counsel, Aare Akinboro (SAN, urged the tribunal to consider the evidence and witnesses from party agents that proved gross irregularities in the election.

Akinboro alleged there were discrepancies in Aliyu’s secondary school and university certificates presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and prayed the tribunal to nullify the victory and declare Umar the winner of the election.

The respondents counsel led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) also adopted their final written addresses and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

Olanipekun said the respondents had presented relevant documents and right witnesses along with guiding laws.

The APC Counsel, Mr. Hassan Liman (SAN), also asked the panel to dismiss the petition and uphold Aliyu’s victory in the election.

