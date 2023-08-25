Nasarawa Assembly confirms commissioner nominees, others

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed Ibrahim Angbolo as a commissioner in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced this after Angbolo appeared for screening at plenary on Friday in Lafia.

The speaker congratulated the nominee and urged him to key into Governor Abdullahi Sule’s vision for development of the state.

Abdullahi also implored Angbolo to add value to the present administration in the state and live above board in the discharge of his duties.

He said: “We hereby confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Uthman Angbolo as commissioner and member of the state executive council.”

The speaker directed the clerk to communicate the House’s resolution to the governor for further action.

The House also confirmed the nomination of Aliyu Gayam and Samuel Tsebe as permanent members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

The parliament equally confirmed the reappointment of Messrs Abdullahi Waziri and Mustapha Aliyu as permanent members of the Local Government Service Commission in the state.

The speaker congratulated the appointees and wished them well in their respective offices.

