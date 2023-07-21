Nasarawa Assembly resolves crisis, elects Abdullahi as speaker

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Friday elected Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi as Speaker.

Abdullahi represents Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency in the parliament.

The lawmakers also elected Abel Bala from Nassarawa Eggon West as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The election of Abubakar followed his nomination by the lawmaker representing Doma North Constituency, Mohammed Oyanki, and seconded by his colleague from Akwanga North, Larry Ven-Bawa, at the inauguration of the Assembly in Lafia.

In his acceptance speech, the speaker promised to provide inclusive leadership in the interest of peace and development of the state.

He said: “I want to congratulate Honourable members on your inauguration and for electing me to serve as Speaker of the seventh Assembly.

“I have presided over the affairs of this Assembly in the last eight years with all sense of fairness and fear of God.

“I want to assure you that I will continue in that spirit. I will also continue to operate an open door policy as I have done in the last eight years.”

The inauguration of the Assembly was postponed on June 6 following advice by the government over the leader tussle in the House.

At least 13 members of the House who supported Mr. Daniel Ogazi, the candidate for the position of speaker at the time, described the postponement of the inauguration as illegal.

11 other lawmakers however endorsed Abdullahi as the speaker of the House.

The state government later deployed security operatives to the Assembly complex to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the facility.

