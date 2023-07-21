NSCDC arrests three for motorcycle theft in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects for the alleged theft of a motorcycle at Dawakin Kudu local government area of Kano State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Lawal Falala, told journalists on Friday in Kano that the agency’s operatives moved swiftly into action following a complaint by the owner of the motorcycle.

He said the principal suspect, Nura Muhammad, helped the operatives to arrest three other suspects who are also helping the corps in the investigation.

He named the suspects as Usman Ayuba, Umar Usman, and Nazifi Ibrahim.

Falala said: “This incident of stealing of motorcycle took place at Dawakin Kudu Local Government of Kano state.

“The principal suspect by name Nura Muhammad stole the keys to a motorcycle and kept it with him for about three days before he later went back and stole the motorcycle.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests suspected burglar of Kano mosque

“He then proceeded to sell the motorcycle to someone else and he was able to agree on the sale of the motorcycle with a buyer.

“As he was waiting to collect the money for the motorcycle from the buyer, the owner of the motorcycle came to make a report at our command here.

“Following a swift investigation by our men the suspect was arrested. He had even collected a cash part payment in an attempt to sell the motorcycle.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now