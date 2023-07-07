NSCDC arrests 12 petroleum marketers in Kogi

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 12 petroleum marketers for removing the seals of the Nigeria Mainstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Kogi State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Alex Agiri, who disclosed this on Friday in Lokoja, said the marketers were arrested in Lokoja, Idah, Ankpa, Dekina, and Ajaokuta Local Government Areas of the state.

NMDPRA had in June shut down over 50 petrol stations for under dispensing and operating without storage and sale license.

Agiri said: “These petroleum marketers, who were arrested by NSCDC in collaboration with NMDPRA, have been found wanting in the area of under dispensing.

“They also harassed the officials of NMDPRA who are saddled with the responsibility of regulating their activities.

“The role of NSCDC is that we collaborate with the NMDPRA in making sure that anything that has to do with oil theft is taken with a keen interest in terms of dispensing, and location of the product among others.

“It is against the rule that when a filling station is sealed by relevant government’s agency, a marketer now removes the seal, harasses or even beat the officials; it is a grievous offence.”

