NSCDC arrests four suspected burglars in Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected burglars in Bauchi State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Ilelaboye Oyejide, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the suspects specialised in breaking into people’s houses to steal properties.

He said: “The suspects were arrested in Misau Local Government Area. Four others are at large and effort is being made to apprehend them.”

The commandant noted that Misau LGA has become notorious for armed robbery, burglary, and attacks on innocent citizens with dangerous weapons.

Oyejide added: “When I come on board, I raised crack operatives across the 20 local government areas of the state to check the menace and curb it.

“When we received a call the previous day from Misau on these nefarious activities, we quickly mobilised our operatives and got them arrested.

“The suspects had confessed to the crime and will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

“Items recovered from the suspects included motorcycles, wrappers, television, handsets, and dangerous weapons.

“The fleeing suspects among them had escaped with the motorcycles, but we are trailing them for arrest.”

