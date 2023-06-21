Cobbler, cleric sentenced to life in prison for defiling 13-year-old girl in Lagos

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced two men, Alex Michael and Yakubu Isiaka, to life imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl in the state.

The lead prosecutor, Mr. Babajide Boye, had earlier told the court that the convicts committed the offences between October and November 2019 in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The offence, according to him, contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi said the prosecution proved the case of defilement against Michael, a cobbler, and Isiaka, an Islamic cleric beyond a reasonable doubt.

He held that the convicts failed to tender any statement to prove their innocence before the court

The judge said: “The only statement before the court is the confession by Michael and corroborated by the Investigating Police Officer who testified that the convict admitted that he had sexual intercourse with the victim thrice.

“I also believe that Michael had the opportunity to commit the crime since he was a neighbour of the victim.

He said both convicts admitted to the police at Owutu Police Division, Ikorodu, that they had carnal knowledge of the underage girl.



He added: “You, Michael said that you had sexual intercourse with the girl three times because she was flirting around you.

“You also shared pornographic materials of the victim on your mobile phone.

“As for you, Isiaka the evidence before this court shows that you had sexual intercourse with the girl twice.

“You gave her N500 the first time you had intercourse with her and N200, the second time.”

The judge found the duo guilty of the two-count charge of defilement and sentenced them to life imprisonment accordingly.

He ordered that the names of the convicts be registered in the sex offenders register maintained by the Lagos State government.

