EFCC warns movie, skit producers on unathorised use of brand

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday warned movie and skit producers against unauthorised use of its branded jackets, symbols, and other accoutrements.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission described as illegal the use of its brand in movies without approval.

The EFCC also vowed to apply the necessary sanctions on anyone acting contrary to its advisory.

The statement read: “While the commission appreciates the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the commission’s authorisation, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.”

