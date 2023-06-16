EFCC arrests FMC staff, 50 other suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun, Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a staff of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta in Ogun State, and 47 others for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested in the Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta on Wednesday following intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities

He added that items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic vehicles, several mobile phones, laptops, and Apple wristwatches, among others.

Uwujaren revealed that two suspects were arrested the same day in the Idi-Igba area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, two cars and other valuables were recovered from the suspects.

“The Oyo State Police Command also arrested and handed over a cybercrime suspect to the EFCC.

“The suspect was arrested at his house on suspicion of involvement in fraudulent activities.

“A Honda Civic car and mobile phones were recovered from him.

“All the suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” the spokesman added.

