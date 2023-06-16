Police arrest 8 suspected bank robbers in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested eight suspected bank robbers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare, told journalists on Friday in Ado-Ekiti that four suspects were also arrested for receiving stolen properties, and four others for sundry crimes.

He said the robbery gang was allegedly involved in attacks on several banks in the Oye and Iyin Ekiti areas of the state.

The CP said the gang members were arrested by operatives attached to the command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) following credible intelligence.

Dare said: “Those arrested are one Dele Ajayi aka Doni, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Segun Folorunso Ojo aka Alakure, Raymond Hamilton Francis, Godwin Emeka aka Mayo, and Odiri Isaac aka Zion.

“All were arrested in Ikorodu, Lagos State, for their involvement in several highway robberies involving Union Bank, Igede-Ekiti in 2018, First Bank, Ifaki-Ekiti in 2018, UBA, Oye-Ekiti in 2019 and WEMA Bank in 2020.

“The same gang was equally involved in the robbery of Access Bank, Ijero in 2018, highway robbery in Odogbolu, Ogun State, and kidnapping of one Olowo Bolaji at Ipoti-Ekiti on January 29, 2020.

“The same victim had identified the suspects, and they equally confessed to the alleged crimes.”

The CP revealed that two other members of the gang – Shola Ayeni aka Sengere and Aremu Adebayo aka Senior Boy – were arrested at Iloro-Ekiti and Ijero-Ekiti, respectively.

“Upon the confession made by the arrested suspects, four receivers of stolen vehicles and other valuables namely: Idris Ayodeji, Ayeni Tope aka Teriba, Tirimisiyu Giwa, and Wasiu Alabi aka Rada, were arrested.

“Items recovered from the suspects are one locally made pistol, one cut-to-size double barrel gun, two fabricated guns, six live cartridges, and 10 suspected stolen vehicles,” he added.

