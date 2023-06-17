Metro
Panic as Boko Haram insurgents invade Borno farming communities, kill 15 farmers
Not less than 15 farmers were slaughtered by suspected Boko Haram insurgents who invaded two communities in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.
According to counter-terrorism expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the terrorists carried out the coordinated attacks in Molai Kura and Molai Gana villages on Friday when they stormed the communities and began shooting sporadically which lasted for several hours forcing many residents of the areas to flee their homes to the nearby bush.
Quoting a member of a vigilante group in one of the communities, Makama, in a post on his Twitter page, said the farmers were working on their farmland near Molai, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, when insurgents attacked and beheaded them.
Read also: Boko Haram terrorists reportedly kill 40 farmers in coordinated attacks in Borno
“At least 15 bodies were evacuated this morning, the attacks took place yesterday,” he said.
“Seven farmers were beheaded while working on their farmland, and the attackers also slit the throats of eight other harmless civilians in their homes.
“It was a sad development considering the progress that have made in the months without any attacks on communities.
“I was there this morning. I can’t imagine seeing my fellow human beings slaughtered like a ram. All those bodies that we recovered were found in the pool of blood and I think we all need to rise to tame this enemy of peace,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...