Panic as Boko Haram insurgents invade Borno farming communities, kill 15 farmers

Not less than 15 farmers were slaughtered by suspected Boko Haram insurgents who invaded two communities in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to counter-terrorism expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the terrorists carried out the coordinated attacks in Molai Kura and Molai Gana villages on Friday when they stormed the communities and began shooting sporadically which lasted for several hours forcing many residents of the areas to flee their homes to the nearby bush.

Quoting a member of a vigilante group in one of the communities, Makama, in a post on his Twitter page, said the farmers were working on their farmland near Molai, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, when insurgents attacked and beheaded them.

“At least 15 bodies were evacuated this morning, the attacks took place yesterday,” he said.

“Seven farmers were beheaded while working on their farmland, and the attackers also slit the throats of eight other harmless civilians in their homes.

“It was a sad development considering the progress that have made in the months without any attacks on communities.

“I was there this morning. I can’t imagine seeing my fellow human beings slaughtered like a ram. All those bodies that we recovered were found in the pool of blood and I think we all need to rise to tame this enemy of peace,” he added.

