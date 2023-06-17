Students, angered by abduction of colleagues, block major highway in Zamfara

Angry students have taken to the streets in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital to protest the abduction of five of their colleagues by bandits.

The protesters, who were mainly students of Federal University, Gusau, have blocked the Zaria-Sokoto highway, leaving motorists and passengers trapped.

Read also: Panic as Boko Haram insurgents invade Borno farming communities, kill 15 farmers

Ripples Nigeria reports that Zamfara State is one of the hotbeds of banditry in the country.

