OpenAI to launch own search engine

American artificial intelligence (AI) research organization, OpenAI, is set to launch its own search engine as early as May 13.

According to multiple insiders, OpenAI will unveil the search engine with a significant announcement that will directly compete with Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The announcement may have been timed to coincide with Tuesday’s commencement of Google’s annual I/O conference, when the tech giant is anticipated to introduce a number of AI-related products.

Bloomberg claims that OpenAI’s search tool is an addition to its core ChatGPT product, allowing ChatGPT to get straight web content along with citations.

OpenAI has already expanded its well-liked ChatGPT product with a search feature that lets ChatGPT fetch raw Web content and citations.

With the use of the company’s cutting-edge AI models, OpenAI’s chatbot product, ChatGPT, produces text answer similar to that of a human.

