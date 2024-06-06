Sports
Nigerian player Folorunsho makes Italy’s Euro 2024 squad
Rome-born Nigerian midfielder Michael Folorunsho has been named in Italy’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti announced the squad on Thursday, confirming Folorunsho’s inclusion.
Folorunsho first received a call-up from Spalletti in March 2024 but remained on the bench during friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States.
Spalletti initially called up 30 players for the training camp in Coverciano last week, including Folorunsho. However, injuries to defenders Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini led to some changes.
Read Also: Olympiakos win Conference League final to seal first-ever European title
Juventus defender Federico Gatti was added to the group a few days ago and made the final list heading to Germany.
Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was sent home due to injuries he struggled with in the final months of the season. Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini, who didn’t impress in the 0-0 friendly draw with Turkey, and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, who was always an alternate, were also excluded.
There is still a concern over Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret’s fitness, so Provedel remains on pre-alert until the competition starts.
Italy, the reigning European champions, are in Group B along with Spain, Croatia, and Albania.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...