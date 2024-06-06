Nigerian player Folorunsho makes Italy’s Euro 2024 squad

Rome-born Nigerian midfielder Michael Folorunsho has been named in Italy’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti announced the squad on Thursday, confirming Folorunsho’s inclusion.

Folorunsho first received a call-up from Spalletti in March 2024 but remained on the bench during friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States.

Spalletti initially called up 30 players for the training camp in Coverciano last week, including Folorunsho. However, injuries to defenders Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini led to some changes.

Juventus defender Federico Gatti was added to the group a few days ago and made the final list heading to Germany.

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was sent home due to injuries he struggled with in the final months of the season. Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini, who didn’t impress in the 0-0 friendly draw with Turkey, and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, who was always an alternate, were also excluded.

There is still a concern over Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret’s fitness, so Provedel remains on pre-alert until the competition starts.

Italy, the reigning European champions, are in Group B along with Spain, Croatia, and Albania.

