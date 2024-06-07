W’Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles drop points again with 1-1 draw vs S’Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have now played three games in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and have pickep up a draw in all three games.

Having played draw against Lesotho and Zimbabwe last year, the Eagles were hoping to bounce back in their race for qualification for the global showpiece.

But they had to fight from behind to secure a point from the game as South Africa opened the scoring Themba Zwane in the 29th minute before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru equalised on 46 minutes.

More to follow…

