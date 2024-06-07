Again, Reno drags Obi for visiting injured ex-Int’l Babangida while negIecting S’East vioIence victims

After a few days of ceasefire, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has resumed his self-imposed task of attacking former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

This time Omokri accused Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) of lacking in empathy for his own people

Earlier on Thursday, Obi had posted on his X handle about his visit to injured ex-Super Eagles player, Tijani Babangida who was involved in a ghastly accident where he lost his son and younger brother, Ibrahim.

“Today, I visited the Ex-Super Eagles star, Tijiani Babangida, who was involved in a fatal road accident last month in Kaduna. I went to condole with him on the sad loss of his son and his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida, former Under 17 World Champion, to the tragic accident,” Obi had posted.

But while reacting to Obi’s visit to the former international, Omokri said the LP candidate was only playing politics and campaigning against 2027.

He further accused Obi over what he termed his contrasting response to issues and his Iack of response to IPOB kiIIings with his public support for victíms elsewhere.

“These are some of the widows of the five soldiers killed in Aba last week by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra secessionist movement. Peter Obi has not visited or donated anything to them, because this incident happened in the Southeast.

“He even refused to say anything about the suspected IPOB killings for twenty four hours, until he was pressured to do so.

“Today, Peter Obi is paying a condolence visit to Tijiani Babangida, who survived a deadly car accident in Kaduna three weeks ago. Two weeks ago, Peter Obi visited the survivors of the Kano mosque bombing.

“Peter Obi also did not visit the family of Mr. Jubril Ahmed, whose pregnant wife, Harira Jubril, and their four underaged daughters, four underaged daughters, Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2, were killed in broad daylight by IPOB in Onitsha, Anambra State, on May 22, 2022.

“The policy with Peter Obi is if it happens in the Southeast, do not draw attention to it and behave as if nothing happened. But if it occurs outside Igboland, shout on the mountain tops and cry more than the bereaved.

“Is this a fit and prose person to be the Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces? You be the judge!”

