PSC approves ex-police spokesman, Mba, Ciroma’s promotion to DIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Frank Mba, and Bala Ciroma, to the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

The PSC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Ani said Ciroma would replace Mr. Ali Janga who represented the North-East in the police management team before his retirement from service.

He said Ciroma was the most senior police officer from the North-East, hence his appointment.

The spokesman revealed that Mba would replace Mr. John Amadi who had retired from service and represented the South-East in the team.

Mba, a former force spokesman, is the current commissioner of police in Ogun State.

He said the commission also promoted 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of AIGs and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of CPs.

The decisions, according to him, were taken at the commission’s 21st Plenary Meeting presided over by its Chairman, Solomon Arase, and attended by all its members.

The new AIGs are Abubakar Lawal, Alhassan Aminu, Abdul Umar, Shettima Zannah, Ebong Ebong, Adepoju Ilori, and Okon Effiong.

Others are Echeng Echeng, Susan Horsfall, Bankole Sikiru, Oladimeji Olarewaju, Sani Gwarzo and Odama Ojeka.

The statement read: “The new CPs are Abibo Reuben, Thomas Nabhoni, Wakil Salamai, Enyinnayaw Inonachi, Ronke Okunade, Adekunle Olusokan, Hassan Yabnet, Festus Oko, Aminu Raji, Omolara Oluntola and Akoh Gabriel.

Others are Alamutu Mustapha, Baffa Jahun, Ahmadu Abdullahi, Mohamned Mu’azu, Bretet Simon, Ihebom Chukuma, Shettima Qurtu, Olatokunbo Olabisi, Yusuf Lawal, Monica Leo and Abaniwonda Olufemi.

“The commission also promoted 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the next rank of DCPs and 39 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to the rank of ACPs.

“Two AIG’s, 14 CPs and 22 DCPs appeared before the commission in plenary for an interactive session.

“The plenary meeting also approved a new Instrument of Delegation on delegated powers to the Inspector-General of Police.

“The chairman of the commission congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to reciprocate the commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

“He promised to ensure that police promotions will be regular so that officers are not allowed to stagnate in any rank.”

