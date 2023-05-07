PSC approves salary payment for police operatives six months after recruitment

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the payment of salary for the police recruits who passed out of Police Colleges in 2021/2022.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the affected recruits serving in various police commands and formations had been in service for the last six months without salary.

Ani said the approval was in national security and anchored on the need to amicably resolve the dispute arising from the recruitment between PSC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC spokesman said the dispute had caused untold hardship for the police constables.

He added that the decision followed appeals from Nigerians who had drawn the commission to the non-enrollment of the 2021/2022 police recruits into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The statement read: “The complaint is that the batch of recruits has not received salaries, six months after passing out from the Police Colleges and duly posted to police commands and formations for active police work.

“The outcry is to ensure that the recruits are not made victims of the face-off between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.”

