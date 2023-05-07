Police arrests dispatch rider for alleged theft of motorcycle in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a dispatch rider and his accomplice for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging to a Lagos-based logistics company.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He listed the suspects as Sunday Ekele (28) and Yakubu Abdurrahman (28).

He added that the suspects and one other person still at large were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Agege where they were about to sell off the motorcycle.

Hundeyin said: “The suspects were arrested in Oke–Koto, Agege, when the RRS operatives, acting on credible intelligence stormed the area.

“The three suspects on sighting the police took to their heels. Ekele and Abdurrahman were arrested while the third suspect who escaped is still being trailed.

“Investigations revealed that Ekele, after a month of working with the company, connived with Abdurrahman to sell off the motorcycle which was procured a few days before he was employed.”

The spokesman said the motorcycle had since been recovered and the suspects arraigned at the Ogba Magistrate Court, Agege.

