Three dead, 2 injured in Ogun auto crash

Three persons were confirmed dead on Saturday in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, said five persons – four men and one woman were involved in the accident that took place around the Saapade – Ogere axis of the highway.

She added that two persons were injured in the incident.

According to Okpe, a Toyota car marked KSF122 and a Sino truck with registration number FZE840G were involved in the accident.

She said: “The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which caused the driver of the Toyota car to lose control of the wheel and rammed into the moving truck from the rear.

“The injured victims have since been conveyed to the Victory Hospital in Ogere while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara, all in Ogun State.”

