Five dead, 10 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least five persons were confirmed dead in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said a Daf truck, a Toyota Hiace bus, and a Man diesel truck were involved in the crash which occurred at 9:56 a.m.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks.

She said: “A total of 15 persons were involved, which comprised 11 men and four women.

“10 were injured (six men and four women) while five persons were killed from the multiple crash.”

