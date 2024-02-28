Metro
Hunters in Kebbi apprehend suspected bandit, recover stolen cows
Hunters in Kebbi State have apprehended a suspected bandit and recovered 74 stolen cows, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Musa Hussaini-Rambo, the state commander of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service.
The incident took place on Wednesday in JarKuka, Bachaka ward of Arewa Local Government Area.
The hunters successfully “neutralized” a suspected bandit, a term often used to denote killing in the context of security operations.
74 stolen cows were recovered and handed over to the relevant authorities for return to their rightful owners.
Hussaini-Rambo also reported the arrest of two suspects accused of stealing armored cables.
One is alleged to specialize in the theft, while the other allegedly purchases the stolen goods for N5000 per kilogram. The arrests occurred in Gwadangwaji, Birnin Kebbi.
“We are going to hand them over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.
The commander reiterated the determination of the hunters to complement security agencies in the fight against crimes most especially in forests across the state.
