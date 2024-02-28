Hunters in Kebbi apprehend suspected bandit, recover stolen cows

Hunters in Kebbi State have apprehended a suspected bandit and recovered 74 stolen cows, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Musa Hussaini-Rambo, the state commander of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service.

The incident took place on Wednesday in JarKuka, Bachaka ward of Arewa Local Government Area.

The hunters successfully “neutralized” a suspected bandit, a term often used to denote killing in the context of security operations.

74 stolen cows were recovered and handed over to the relevant authorities for return to their rightful owners.

Read Also: Vandals destroy TCN tower, leave Abuja in darkness

Hussaini-Rambo also reported the arrest of two suspects accused of stealing armored cables.

One is alleged to specialize in the theft, while the other allegedly purchases the stolen goods for N5000 per kilogram. The arrests occurred in Gwadangwaji, Birnin Kebbi.

“We are going to hand them over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

The commander reiterated the determination of the hunters to complement security agencies in the fight against crimes most especially in forests across the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now