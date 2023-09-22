Insecurity: Kebbi govt suspends mining indefinitely  

Determined to curb the spate of insecurity in the state, the Kebbi State Government has suspended all mining activities, directing all the security agencies in the state to ensure strict compliance with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala, who announced government’s decision during a press conference on Friday in his office, explained that the recent heightened security challenges in the local sites across the state and other concerns such as lack of verifiable evidence of corporate social responsibilities, and total absence of accruable revenue prompted the state government to take the action.

He said: “In the light of recent heightened security challenges in the localities of mining sites across the state and other concerns such as lack of verifiable evidence of corporate social responsibilities on the part of Miners, the total absence of accruable revenue in the names of Ecological tax and development levy for State and Local Government respectively, that significant number of Miners do not posses requisite permit by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals and observable environmental impact.

“For these reasons, the Government of Kebbi State under the able leadership of Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris had made a difficult but inevitable decision to suspend all mining activities until further notice. This suspension is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of both mining workers and local communities”.

Speaking further, the SSG noted that the State Government was fully aware that Mining falls under the exclusive legislative list, and stressed that the decision for the suspension was made after a thorough assessment of the current security situation in the mining sites.

According to him, the situation in the mining sites has raised serious concerns about the safety of those involved in the industries, coupled with the apparent lack of verifiable signs of Corporate social responsibilities in the midst of complete revenue generation.

“The Kebbi State Government believes that it is of utmost importance to prioritize the protection and security of its citizens and to safeguard against converting the mining fields as a veritable platform for breeding of criminals and criminalities by unauthorized foreigners and non-indigenes of questionable characters, with the attendant’s consequences of an increase in banditry activities in our security compromised areas of Kebbi South.

“This scenario had manifested itself in other neighbouring States which we want to avert.

“It is significant to specifically note that, the Kebbi State Government is not officially aware of the presence of the self-acclaimed Mining licensed holders and artisanal miners operating in our Mine fields nor is it deriving any revenue from mining activities. These are indeed, fundamental infractions “, the SSG said.

While conveying the directive of the state government that all the security agencies are to ensure strict compliance with the suspension until further notice, the SSG added that the decision was also part of a broader effort to create an environment that would promote safety, responsible resource extraction, long-term economic prosperity of the communities and to enhance revenue generation.

